Stay Weather Aware Midweek

Stay weather aware Wednesday, we have active weather firing up! Watch for strong to severe storms developing in the afternoon and early evening with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will stay above normal, in the upper 80s to low 90s. We'll also pick up some beneficial rainfall, but locally heavy rain is also possible. Behind the front we'll cool down and calm down Thursday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Heat builds again this weekend (low to mid 90s Friday into Saturday) before another round of showers and storms drops in Sunday.

