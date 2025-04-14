Stay Weather Aware Monday

A strong southwest flow will send highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s Monday, a balmy but unfortunately active day. A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms from late Monday afternoon into the evening. Stay weather aware, scattered strong to severe storms are possible, watch for damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The area most likely to be impacted, northern and northeastern counties. Showers and storms diminish overnight with a gusty and much cooler Tuesday following. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 50s with a gusty (30 to 40 mph) west wind.