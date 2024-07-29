Stay Weather Aware Monday Night

Buckle up, we're in for a steamy and stormy week! Stay weather aware, we have rounds of showers, strong to severe storms and heavy rain inbound (on and off) Monday through midweek. Scattered showers and storms will fire Monday afternoon, but we'll really need to watch a wave that will blow through Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain are all possible. With repeated rounds of heavy rain and the ground saturated in spots, localized flooding is also a concern. Highs will climb from the mid to upper 80s and with very muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth the heat index will push triple digits at times.