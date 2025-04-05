Stay Weather Aware One More Night

Stay Weather Aware for one more night! We'll continue to see rounds of heavy rainfall throughout the area tonight with an additional 1.5 to 3 inches likely. Flooding will continue to be a high risk through the night. The Flood Watch continues. NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD.

This is on top of historic rains that have fallen so far with a broad swath seeing 4 to 7 inches of rain. The whole month of April normal is 4.4, so we've done more than that in just 3 days. This is also going to be a top 10 three day rain event.

Strong or even severe storms also still possible with the slight risk covering most of the area. The best chances are going to be in the south and east where temperatures during the afternoon got into the 70s and 80s.

The rain will taper off tomorrow. It will also turn dramatically cooler.

