Stay weather aware Thursday, a few strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The primary threat remains west/northwest, we have a slight to marginal risk across the area. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. A strong south wind will send highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s, even with mostly cloudy skies. Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will help wrap progressively colder air into the Commonwealth this weekend. Highs will fall from the 50s Friday to the 40s Saturday and bottom out in the upper 30s with a few snow showers and flurries Sunday. Winter isn't done with us yet!