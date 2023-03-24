Stay Weather Aware Tonight

A strong area of low pressure is heading into the Ohio Valley tonight and will be the genesis for locally heavy rain and the potential for severe storms this evening and especially in the hours after midnight tonight. The greatest threat for severe storms possessing strong damaging wind gusts will be with a squall line after midnight into the hours up until about dawn Saturday. We'll be tracking the storms with the MaxTrack Live Doppler and alerting you as necessary tonight.

We're also looking at locally heavy rain. A Flood Watch is in effect north of I-64 and north of the Bluegrass Parkway through Saturday morning. These areas have already seen over an inch of rain Friday and could receive another 1 to 2 inches on top of that. Flooding will be a possibility later tonight in these areas. Folks in southern and southeastern Kentucky have only seen a few tenths of an inch during the day, so even the locally heavy rain that may occur tonight shouldn't lead to any widespread flooding. However, localized flooding will be possible with any of these storms anywhere in the area tonight, so Stay Weather Aware and never drive across a flooded road.

Saturday will see the rain end early. With the Sun coming out it will turn warm with highs in the 60s. However, we're also going to see very strong winds again and there is a Wind Advisory up for the entire area as gusts could go between 40 and 50 mph.

Sunday looks to be a much calmer, quieter, and nicer day.