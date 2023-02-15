Stay Weather Aware Tonight And Tomorrow

After highs today in the 70s, that spring warmth can bring the threat for strong/severe storms. The evening will remain quiet, but a wave later tonight will bring the first threat before dawn. The initial wave will bring a lot of lightning, locally heavy rain and a hail risk.

After a lull midday a second and more powerful line is possible with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. The second line could be stronger than the first, but it's conditional on getting several dry hours and at least some veiled sunshine. If temperatures can get into the upper 60s to around the record high of 69, then that really increases the severe weather risk starting from mid afternoon into the early evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather risk with the second wave, but all modes of severe weather are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has us in an increased our risk level to an Enhanced Risk of Severe storms.

While the weather is calm today and tonight, it's a good idea to review you severe weather plan, Stay Weather Aware and keep an information source like the StormTracker Weather app that can wake you with notifications if needed.