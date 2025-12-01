Stay weather aware tonight and Tuesday morning

Stay weather-aware on Tuesday, as a wintry mix and snow could slow your commute in the morning. This evening, a low-pressure system will pass through the Commonwealth, bringing rain and snow. It will start with rain showers, then switch to a wintry mix late in the evening. Overnight, the wintry mix will change to snow showers just in time for the early morning commute. Totals will increase closer to Cincinnati. Our range for Lexington is 1" - 3" while Northern Kentucky could see 3"+. Totals will decrease closer to Tennessee. The snow will move out in the late morning, and we will stay in the lower 30s through the day. Another chance for a wintry mix could arrive by the end of the week.