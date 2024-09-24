Stay weather aware Tuesday, low pressure will track north along a stalled front sparking strong to severe storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms, watch for damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. This active pattern persists the rest of the week with multiple chances for rainfall, hopefully putting a healthy dent in the drought. The remnant low of a tropical system (possible Hurricane Helene) will spin north and could extend the chance for rain into the weekend, primarily Friday into Friday night.