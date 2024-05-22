Stay Weather Aware Wednesday

After a few days in a row feeling like we were in the depths of summer, unsettled spring weather returns midweek. Stay weather aware! Strong to severe storms (damaging wind) are possible, mainly late Wednesday afternoon, evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. On and off again rounds of showers and storms will continue the rest of the week into your Memorial Day weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll need to watch for heavy rain and another chance for strong to severe storms late in the weekend.

