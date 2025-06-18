Stay Weather Aware Wednesday PM

Stay weather aware Wednesday, we'll see rounds of showers and storms with strong to severe storms possible from late afternoon into the evening. Damaging wind is the primary threat, especially west of I-75. The line will likely weaken overnight as it tracks into eastern counties. The cold front will spark a few more showers and storms Thursday. We're still warm and muggy with highs in the 80s midweek but a broad upper high will clamp down this weekend, effectively tamping down active weather but really cranking up the heat. Sunshine and dry weather dominates through the weekend and into next week but highs will soar to the upper 80s, low 90s and the heat index will push triple digits. Our first heat wave of the season just as summer starts!