Staying in the 80s Thursday

We're settling into a straight up summery pattern here at the end of the work week. After morning fog dissipates, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and t-showers but most will stay dry. High pressure will keep active weather tamped down this weekend and we'll see near normal highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, eventually peaking around 90° Sunday and Monday. Our next chance for showers and storms fires up toward the middle of next week.