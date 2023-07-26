Steamy Summer Days are Here

Get ready to get sweaty! Heat and humidity will spike over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 90s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. This hot and steamy combo will push the heat index into the upper 90s to low triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect Thursday and Friday, stay hydrated and don't overdo it outdoors. Severe storms will stay north, over Indiana and Ohio midweek but we could see a weakening line of showers and storms blow through Thursday morning.

