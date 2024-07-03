Steamy Wednesday

It's hot and steamy again as we hit the middle of the week. Expect highs in the low 90s and the heat index approaching triple digits Wednesday afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for western and northern counties. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside. A slowly approaching cold front will throw a round of showers and storms our way late in the evening, overnight. A few strong to severe storms are possible early on but the line should weaken as it passes mainly through the Bluegrass and northern Kentucky. Independence Day looks active, widespread showers and storms are likely with a few strong to severe (damaging wind & heavy rain) with activity winding down through the evening. High will fall to the mid to upper 80s and stay there the rest of the week.