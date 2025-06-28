The heat wave is finally over Saturday with the week-long heat advisory finally cancelled! We'll still end up warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A front will drop in, stall and head back north Sunday sparking mainly afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms. Watch for gusty wind and heavy rain from slow moving storms. A warm front surges north Sunday and with more sunshine and only a few afternoon showers and storms, highs will push back into the upper 80s around 90°. A cold front will push a widespread round of showers and storms our way Monday night and cut the heat and humidity toward the middle of next week.
Stick a Fork in the Heat Wave
Showers, Storms and Near Normal Highs Saturday
