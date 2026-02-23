Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts 18  Closings/Delays
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still a Bit Wintry Monday

Milder with Rain Inbound Later this Week
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's still feeling like winter Monday with lingering clouds, flurries and isolated snow showers and highs near freezing. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for far southeastern mountain counties where scattered snow showers could put down another inch or two of accumulation at higher elevations. Watch for black ice and slick spots on your morning commute! We'll slowly start to shake the cold as sunshine returns Tuesday with highs edging back into the low to mid 40s. We'll hit the 50s midweek before a cold front brings a round of rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18