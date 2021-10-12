Still Above Average for Now

A weak front tracking through Tuesday will only spark isolated showers and a bit of extra cloud cover but it will shave a few degrees from afternoon highs. Expect partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday with highs slowly rising from the upper 70s to low 80s. A stronger front and more substantial round of showers and storm will kick off the weekend. We'll also see a significant cool down with highs tumbling from well above average earlier in the week to below it this weekend. Our first taste of fall is on the way with highs in the 60s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s into early next week!