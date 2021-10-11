Still Above Average this Week

Active weather will impact the midsection of the country the next few days but we'll be running the eastern edge of it and should stay fairly quiet. Columbus Day will end up partly sunny and warm with well above average highs in the low to mid 80s. Afternoon showers and t-showers over western Kentucky will track east and fall apart. Watch for a few showers and isolated t-showers, mainly overnight. We're still warm and quiet midweek but a more substantial round of active and cooler weather is headed our way Friday and into the weekend. A taste of fall is on the way!