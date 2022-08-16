Still Below Normal through Midweek

A wave of low pressure well to our west will throw just enough moisture our way to clip far western Kentucky with showers Tuesday. Beyond isolated showers in the Bluegrass and western counties we are looking dry and quiet. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with below normal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s again Tuesday and Wednesday. Active weather ramps up this weekend with the chance for showers and storms rising and eventually peaking Sunday into early next week.