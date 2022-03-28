Still Chilly Monday

The big weekend chill linger Monday, even with mostly sunny skies we'll only top out in the upper 40s. Expect clouds to build overnight and a mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday with isolated showers and highs around 50°. A warm front surges north midweek, Wednesday's highs will spike in the 70s thanks to a gusty south/southwest wind. We'll run the northern edge of another significant severe storms threat across the deep south. Widespread showers and storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. A few strong storms and heavy rain will be possible.