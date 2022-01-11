Still Chilly Tuesday

Our below normal winter chill lingers Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s in the Bluegrass. Sunshine dominates though and as high pressure slides east the winds will shift from east to south allowing slightly milder highs in the 40s midweek. A cold front ramps up cloud cover Thursday but with limited moisture the most we'll see is isolated rain/snow showers as it passes. A better chance for snow showers fires up this weekend as a quick clipper dives southeast from Canada. Light, accumulating snow will be possible across some of the Commonwealth and Tennessee but is still dependent on an uncertain storm track.