Still Cold Friday

A reinforcing shot of Arctic air after Thursday's cold front will keep it cold Friday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds will gradually clear out so at least we'll have some afternoon sunshine. A southwest wind shift coupled with mostly sunny skies will push highs near normal for the first time this week, expect low to mid 40s Saturday. That late weekend system continues to trend drier, highs will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday into Monday and we may see sprinkles/flurries or isolated rain/snow showers Sunday night. A midweek warm up is in the works, we could hit 50° Wednesday.