A Cold Valentine's Day

It's going to be a cold start to the work week but that will change quickly. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday with well below average highs still mired in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure drifts east through midweek keeping it dry and rapidly warming highs into the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday as the wind shifts southwest. It'll get gusty Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring our next round of active weather. Showers and even a few strong storms will fire Thursday with another shot of colder air to start the weekend. A brief wintry mix at the tail end of the precipitation Friday morning is possible.