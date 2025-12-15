Still Cold Monday but Sunshine Dominates

The weekend deep freeze lingers Monday with sunshine in the afternoon but below normal highs in the upper 20s to around freezing. High pressure stays in control Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs edging back into the 40s. Our next round of precipitation is trending toward rain showers Thursday with highs soaring into the 50s but colder air Thursday night may kick it over to rain and snow showers as the temperature briefly crashes again.