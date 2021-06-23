Still Cool and Dry Midweek

We have one more unseasonably cool but beautiful day on the way Wednesday with below average highs in the 70s, humidity still in check and plenty of sunshine to go around. Enjoy it while you can. High pressure slides east, the wind becomes more southerly and we'll start to warm up and get muggier Thursday. Highs will climb back into the 80s and stay parked there this weekend. Watch for an increasing chance for showers and storms the later in the weekend you go.