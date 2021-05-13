Still Cool For a Few More Days

High pressure anchored over the Great Lakes remains the primary influence on your StormTracker forecast through the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and more below average highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday thanks to a continued cool and dry northeast wind. That stubborn ridge will slowly slide east later this weekend and we'll slowly start to change this stagnant pattern. Showers and storms fire up Sunday into early next week and following up the unsettled weather, highs are finally seasonable again- into the mid to upper 70s toward midweek.