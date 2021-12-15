Still Dry Midweek

We have one more dry day to take advantage of before rounds of active weather fire up Thursday and continue on and off into the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with well above normal highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday thanks to a southerly breeze. It'll get gusty (25-35 mph) Thursday and an approaching cold front will spark a round of showers and t-showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. That boundary slowly stalls allowing additional waves of showers and storms to fire, soak the Commonwealth and then start all over again. Thursday through Saturday rainfall totals will be in the 1" to 3" range with localized flooding a concern.