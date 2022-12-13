Still Dry Tuesday

A significant winter storm is set to hammer the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes with ice and snow over the next couple of days with a chance for strong to severe storms across the Deep South. The Commonwealth will split the goalposts, avoiding both of those hazards with mainly rain heading our way. After a partly to mostly cloudy and quiet Tuesday we'll see widespread rain ramping up overnight into Wednesday morning. Rumbles of thunder and moderate to heavy rain will be possible. After a brief break another wave will develop along the cold front later in the day and overnight. Expect 1" to 2" of rain, excellent news for the ongoing drought but heavy enough rain to lead to localized flooding. The end of the work week into the weekend is trending drier and much colder.