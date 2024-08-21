Watch Now
Still Feeling Like Early Fall Wednesday

Slowly Warming up the Rest of the Week
High pressure dominates the rest of the week with nothing but sunshine and spectacular weather. Expect a sunny Wednesday and with a continued northeast wind it will feel like another early fall day with below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s and dry, comfortable air. The high slowly slides east later in the week and we'll see a gradual temperature climb as the wind shifts. Highs will be back in the 80s Thursday and edge into the 90s this weekend. We're also into another extended dry stretch, our next chance for rain won't be until next week at the earliest.

