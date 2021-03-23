Menu

Still Feeling Like Early May

Above Average Highs Through Midweek
Posted at 3:48 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:45:44-04

We're still in good shape as far as well above average warmth is concerned but we'll start to see a little trouble around the edges of your StormTracker forecast. Expect highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s again Tuesday. Watch for isolated afternoon showers. Midweek a cold front drops in and washes out, this will give a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms with highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms spike Thursday as low pressure spins in from out west, so get outside soon!

