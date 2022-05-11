Still Feeling Like Early June Midweek

We are stuck in a summery rut midweek, which isn't a bad place to be when you're looking at highs in the 80s and sunshine to go with it. One minor issue to watch for Wednesday, a weak disturbance will briefly ramp up clouds (partly to mostly sunny) and may spark isolated showers across western counties. Beyond that, expect well above normal warmth to persist the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Unsettled weather still ramps up this weekend with showers and storms developing Saturday into Sunday and slightly cooler highs in the 70s following early next week.

