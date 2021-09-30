Still Feeling Like Summer

We have two more spectacular, summery days on the way before your StormTracker forecast takes an unsettled turn over the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with above average highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. A slow moving front will approach Saturday with cloud cover ramping up, highs initially up to and over 80° but a rising chance for scattered showers and isolated t-showers late Saturday. This could be an issue for the UK-Florida game Saturday evening. Showers and storms are likely Sunday into Monday with highs falling to the low 70s.