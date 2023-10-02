Still Feeling Like Summer this Week

If you're enjoying this summer extension into early October, enjoy it while it lasts. If you're waiting on that first taste of fall, it's on the way! We'll end up sunny, dry and unseasonably warm through midweek with highs hovering in the mid 80s, about ten degrees above normal Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will sweep through Friday, not bringing much rain, but ushering in a shot of considerably cooler air for the weekend. Highs will fall from the 70s Friday into the low to mid 60s the rest of the weekend. Expect lows in the 40s, a few could dip into the upper 30s for the first time this fall.

