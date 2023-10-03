Still Feeling Like Summer Through Midweek

Well above normal, near record highs continue through midweek before a significant weekend cool snap brings our first real taste of fall. Expect sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday's record high for Lexington is in the low 90s. A strong cold front will spark a round of showers and isolated t-showers Friday and much cooler air follows for the rest of the weekend. Highs will crash from the low 70s Friday to around 60° Saturday, some won't get out of the 50s. Break out the pumpkin spice and get ready for a chilly Sunday morning with lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s!

