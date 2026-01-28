Still Frigid Midweek

Our post winter storm deep freeze shows no sign of letting up, and in fact will get worse later this week. Expect a partly sunny Wednesday with well below normal highs around 20° and a single digit/subzero wind chill. Thursday looks like more of the same with highs edging into the low to mid 20s. Another Arctic blast invades this weekend with highs crashing to the teens and lows dropping below zero. This is dangerously cold air, and with a wicked wind chill we'll probably see another cold weather advisory to start the weekend. Watch for a few snow showers, flurries Friday into Saturday as the front passes through. Eastern counties could see accumulating snow, as low pressure deepens along the east coast.