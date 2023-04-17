Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Cooler and Still Gusty Monday

Warmer Midweek
slot3.jpg
weather
slot3.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 03:53:57-04

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep it gusty Monday. After isolated morning showers fade we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with a gusty (30 to 40 mph) west wind and highs in the upper 50s. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure takes over and a midweek warm up will send highs into the 70s to low 80s before a round of showers, storms and cooler air wraps up the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!