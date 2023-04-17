Cooler and Still Gusty Monday

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep it gusty Monday. After isolated morning showers fade we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with a gusty (30 to 40 mph) west wind and highs in the upper 50s. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure takes over and a midweek warm up will send highs into the 70s to low 80s before a round of showers, storms and cooler air wraps up the week.

