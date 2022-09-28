Still High, Dry and Cool Midweek

We've hit the middle of the week and we're still running cool for this time of the year. Expect morning sunshine with increasing afternoon cloud cover pulled in by that persistent northerly wind Wednesday. Highs will stay well below normal, in the low to mid 60s. High pressure over the Great Lakes dominates with sunshine and highs climbing from the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday into Friday. Beautiful weather! This weekend's rain chance is still very dependent on the track of Hurricane Ian's remnant low. It looks like our best chance for showers will develop late Saturday into Sunday as it briefly stalls to our southeast. There will be a sharp gradient with western counties much drier and heavier rain possible east late in the weekend.