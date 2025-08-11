Still Hot and Humid Monday

Summer heat and humidity persist Monday with high pressure still in control. Expect highs in the low 90s and muggy air with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Moisture ramps up midweek with a rising chance for active weather. We'll see scattered showers and storms firing Tuesday afternoon with showers and storms likely Wednesday into Wednesday night. Severe storms aren't expected but as usual, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs will fall back to near normal, in the upper 80s.