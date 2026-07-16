Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still Hot and Humid Thursday

Active Weather on the Rise this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted

The heat is still on Thursday and Friday with highs around 90° and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s, near triple digits in spots. We'll see mostly to partly sunny skies Thursday with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Keep your eye on the sky and on the Stormtracker weather app if you take the kids out to the pool. A cold front will drop south and briefly stall near the Ohio River this weekend, ramping up our chance for active weather. We'll see scattered showers and storms mainly Friday afternoon, but more widespread showers and storms on and off Saturday into Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 80s later this weekend and into next week.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18