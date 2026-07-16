Still Hot and Humid Thursday

The heat is still on Thursday and Friday with highs around 90° and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s, near triple digits in spots. We'll see mostly to partly sunny skies Thursday with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Keep your eye on the sky and on the Stormtracker weather app if you take the kids out to the pool. A cold front will drop south and briefly stall near the Ohio River this weekend, ramping up our chance for active weather. We'll see scattered showers and storms mainly Friday afternoon, but more widespread showers and storms on and off Saturday into Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 80s later this weekend and into next week.