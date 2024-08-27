Still Hot and Humid Tuesday

Our late August heat wave peaks over the next few days with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Tuesday will be sunny and hot, again, with highs in the mid 90s. We'll see a little more cloud cover midweek as rounds of showers and storms pass by to our north, across Indiana and Ohio. Expect a mostly to partly sunny Wednesday with highs still well into the 90s. A few showers and storms may develop north of I-64 Wednesday evening. Our hottest day looks to be Thursday, mostly sunny with near record highs in the upper 90s. We're just muggy enough to have the heat index pushing triple digits in spots. A heat advisory is in effect for northern Kentucky counties through Wednesday evening. An approaching front will bring showers and storms Friday night into Saturday and break the heat with highs falling back into the 80s later in the weekend.