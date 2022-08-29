Still Hot and Muggy Monday

Active weather is inbound, but it will still be a hot and muggy Monday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with scattered showers and t-showers developing in the afternoon. Rounds of more widespread showers and storms will roll through overnight into Tuesday morning. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. A cold front will slowly drop south late in the day, ending the rain chance and ushering in much less humid, more comfortable and slightly cooler air midweek.
Posted at 3:42 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 03:42:39-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.