Still Hot and Muggy Tuesday

We have one more hot and steamy day to deal with before we change it up a little midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index in the upper 90s, pushing triple digits in spots. A few showers and storms fire overnight, and scattered showers and storms follow Wednesday as a front sags south. It'll still be hot with highs around 90° Wednesday, but we'll fall to the upper 80s Thursday. A moisture deprived cold front drops south this weekend and really takes a bite out the late summer heat with highs around and below normal by the end of the weekend into early next week.
