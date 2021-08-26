Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still Hot and Steamy

But Showers and Storms on the Rise
items.[0].image.alt
weather
1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 4:16 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 04:16:17-04

We're going to hold on to the heat and humidity Thursday and Friday but throw a bit of unsettled weather into the mix just to keep it interesting. That ridge of high pressure that's kept us simmering but also squashed shower and storm development is weakening. This will allow a few showers and storms to develop Thursday and scattered showers and storms Friday. They'll mainly fire in the heat of the afternoon then diminish after sunset. Gusty wind will be possible but watch for slow movers that could dump heavy rain. Any relief from the heat will be brief, as soon as the sun comes back out we're in the sauna again! Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90° to wrap up the work week. The heat index will stay well into the 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight