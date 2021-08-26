Still Hot and Steamy

We're going to hold on to the heat and humidity Thursday and Friday but throw a bit of unsettled weather into the mix just to keep it interesting. That ridge of high pressure that's kept us simmering but also squashed shower and storm development is weakening. This will allow a few showers and storms to develop Thursday and scattered showers and storms Friday. They'll mainly fire in the heat of the afternoon then diminish after sunset. Gusty wind will be possible but watch for slow movers that could dump heavy rain. Any relief from the heat will be brief, as soon as the sun comes back out we're in the sauna again! Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90° to wrap up the work week. The heat index will stay well into the 90s.