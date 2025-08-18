Still Hot and Steamy to Start the Work Week

It's a mostly sunny, hot and muggy start to the week with highs still topping out in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with the heat index in the upper 90s and into the triple digits in spots. Stay hydrated, keep cool and don't overdo it outside during the peak heat of the day. A heat advisory is in effect for western Kentucky. A cold front brings some relief midweek with scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon/evening and highs falling to near normal, in the upper 80s. Expect mid to upper 80s Thursday and to start the weekend.