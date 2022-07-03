Still Hot, Muggy and Slightly Unsettled Sunday

Lexington finally picked up a decent round of rain early Sunday morning but later in the day we'll see scattered showers and t-showers mainly over southern counties along a stalled front. It will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and muggy air still entrenched across the area except for northern counties where drier air will briefly nose south. A warm front tracks north Monday and Independence Day 2022 is trending exactly where you'd expect it to... hot and steamy. Highs Monday and through midweek will stay above normal, in the low to mid 90s. With high humidity the heat index will push triple digits at times, potentially near heat advisory criteria for some. Monday evening fireworks should go off without problems, we'll see isolated showers and t-showers that should diminish after sunset.