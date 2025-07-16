Still Hot, Steamy and Unsettled Midweek

Here we go again! Hot, muggy and unsettled weather hangs on midweek with partly sunny skies, steamy air and scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon/early evening. Highs will top out on either side of 90° Wednesday with the heat index in the upper 90s near triple digits. A cold front will slowly drop south Thursday, stall along the Ohio River Friday and lift back north as a warm front this weekend. Expect more numerous showers and storms Thursday into Friday with gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs will fall back to the mid to upper 80s to start the weekend.