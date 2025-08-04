Still in the 80s Through Midweek

We're starting the work week much the same way we spent the weekend, just below normal and slightly unsettled. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s through midweek. We'll also see a daily chance for showers and t-showers, mainly in the afternoon and rising from a few Monday, to likely by Wednesday. They'll be slow movers so watch for locally heavy rain and gusty wind. We'll trend drier and warmer with near normal highs in the upper 80s to start the weekend to around 90° to wrap it up.