Still Looking Good Midweek

But Watch for a Few Afternoon Showers and T-Showers
Posted at 3:48 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 03:48:42-04

We just keep racking up spectacular early August days that are feeling more like early to mid-September. Expect below average highs in the low to mid 80s again Wednesday but we're throwing a little wrinkle in an overall stellar setup. Watch for isolated to a few afternoon showers and t-showers as low pressure passes well to our east, most will stay dry. More sunshine, dry weather and a gradual warming trend (muggier too) will carry us through the rest of the week.

