Still Looking Good Midweek

We just keep racking up spectacular early August days that are feeling more like early to mid-September. Expect below average highs in the low to mid 80s again Wednesday but we're throwing a little wrinkle in an overall stellar setup. Watch for isolated to a few afternoon showers and t-showers as low pressure passes well to our east, most will stay dry. More sunshine, dry weather and a gradual warming trend (muggier too) will carry us through the rest of the week.