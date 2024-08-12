Watch Now
Still Looking Good Monday

Showers and Storms Ramp Up Later this Week
We're still in a good situation early in the week with active systems grazing the Commonwealth but nothing significant until later this week. Expect a mostly to partly sunny Monday with highs still below normal, in the low 80s. Clouds thicken overnight, isolated showers are possible and we're right back to partly sunny and dry with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday into midweek. Our next chance for rain ramps up Thursday night, Friday.

