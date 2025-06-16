Still More Rain

The weather pattern has begun to change. We've gotten rid of anything cool for the foreseeable future.

We still have lots of rain to deal with this week, and some of that will be heavy. We're looking at averages of 1 to 2 inches, but there will be pockets where rainfall may exceed 3 inches this week.

The rain chances will begin to decrease late this week. Starting Friday, we are looking at a dry pattern beginning. We're also looking at the heat really cranking up this weekend with our first 90 degree day possible. If it doesn't happen this weekend, it will next week as a heat ridge builds over the Ohio Valley, just in time for the official start of summer on Friday.