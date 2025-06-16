Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Still More Rain

The Muggies Mean Heavy Downpours
616qpf.jpg
Max Track
616qpf.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The weather pattern has begun to change. We've gotten rid of anything cool for the foreseeable future.

616high.jpg

We still have lots of rain to deal with this week, and some of that will be heavy. We're looking at averages of 1 to 2 inches, but there will be pockets where rainfall may exceed 3 inches this week.

616pop.jpg

The rain chances will begin to decrease late this week. Starting Friday, we are looking at a dry pattern beginning. We're also looking at the heat really cranking up this weekend with our first 90 degree day possible. If it doesn't happen this weekend, it will next week as a heat ridge builds over the Ohio Valley, just in time for the official start of summer on Friday.

muggy meter.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18